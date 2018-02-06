Media player
App lets commuters share gripes with rail operators
A man has created an app allowing customers to complain, or 'grump', to train companies about poor service.
Nick Schutz created the app because he was tired of the repeated problems he had travelling to work from Wargrave, Berkshire, into London.
06 Feb 2018
