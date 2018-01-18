Wolf captured after six hours on the loose

Video

A wolf which went on the loose after escaping from its enclosure amid strong winds has been "safely recaptured", police have said.

An animal capture expert who was tracking the animal, called Torak, said police would have shot to kill if the wolf had run on to the motorway.

But Thames Valley Police announced Torak was captured by officers and staff from the sanctuary, who helped encourage the 12-year-old wolf into a caged trailer.