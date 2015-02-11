Mum's sign to help people understand her autistic son
The mother of a young boy with autism has put a sign up outside her house asking neighbours not to phone the police if they hear her son having a 'meltdown'.
Nine-year-old Ryan, from Reading, can get very angry before throwing things and swearing loudly.
In one case his meltdown was so bad, a member of the public called the police.
His mum Lisa has spoken to neighbours and has put a sign up explaining Ryan's condition and asking people not to contact the authorities.
