Two golfers have defied astronomical odds by hitting back-to-back two holes-in-one.

Friends Jayne Mattey and Clair Shine achieved the feat on the same hole, on the same day, in consecutive strokes during a round with friends at the East Berkshire Golf Club in Crowthorne.

The National Hole-In-One-Registry has calculated the odds of two players from the same foursome acing the same hole as 17 million to 1.