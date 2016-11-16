Video

A mother who donated her daughter's heart 14 years ago is desperately hoping to find a donor to keep her three-year-old child alive.

Esme Hughes was born with aortic stenosis - a narrowing of the aorta - and is being kept alive in hospital by a mechanical heart.

Her mother Lisa Mallett donated her daughter Jadene's heart valves when she died aged one.

The family, from Reading, Berkshire, is urging people to discuss organ donation earlier so they do not have to make the decision at a time of devastating loss.