Video
Reading Bridge assault victim fears for his livelihood
A man fears he may have lost his sight in one eye and his livelihood after he was the victim of an unprovoked attack in Reading.
Graham, 61, was approached by a group of young people near Reading Bridge at about 23:00 BST on 4 October.
He was punched by a boy who was about 6ft tall and aged between 15 and 16-years-old.
Thames Valley Police said it knows some people witnessed the "completely unprovoked" attack and has asked them to come forward.
-
20 Oct 2017
- From the section Berkshire