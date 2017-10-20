Video

A man fears he may have lost his sight in one eye and his livelihood after he was the victim of an unprovoked attack in Reading.

Graham, 61, was approached by a group of young people near Reading Bridge at about 23:00 BST on 4 October.

He was punched by a boy who was about 6ft tall and aged between 15 and 16-years-old.

Thames Valley Police said it knows some people witnessed the "completely unprovoked" attack and has asked them to come forward.