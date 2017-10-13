Man's 21-hour Tesco ceiling protest ends

Video

A security guard who claims he was sacked from Tesco after being wrongly accused of stealing has ended a 21-hour protest in the supermarket's roof space.

Adama Jammeh, 46, climbed onto the girders above the checkouts in Tesco Extra, Reading, on Thursday evening.

Thames Valley Police said he was arrested on suspicion of public order offences.

A letter to Mr Jammeh from Tesco said evidence suggested he may have suffered "a significant injustice".