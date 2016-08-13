Synchronised swimming champions return to sport

Video

Two synchronised swimmers have returned to the sport 38 years after they first competed together.

Andrea Holland, 59, and Carolyn MacDonald, 58, are training at the same pool in Bracknell, Berkshire, they used when they reached the top five in the world in the sport in the late 1970s.

The pair have just returned from the World Masters Championships with a bronze medal in their age group and are now training for the European championships.