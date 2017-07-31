Heroic Berkshire Regiment medic remembered 100 years later

Video

The story of Captain Harold Ackroyd, an Army medic in the Berkshire Regiment killed during the Passchendaele battle in World War One, has been revisited 100 years after his death.

The BBC followed a historian and present-day Army medic to Ypres, where Victoria Cross winner Captain Ackroyd was shot by a German sniper, to find out more about how he died and his legacy.

