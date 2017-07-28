Cyclist and driver filmed fighting
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Slough road fight: Cyclist and driver filmed brawling

A cyclist has been filmed by a member of the public attacking the occupants of a car with his mud guard during a fight in the middle of the road.

The footage shot in Bath Road, Slough, shows a fracas between three men - one of whom appears to wield a golf club - and ending with a passer-by intervening.

The man who took the footage asked to remain anonymous and said it was unclear why the fight started. He said the incident happened at about 12:30 BST on Thursday.

Thames Valley Police, which has been shown the video by the BBC, said the incident was not being investigated as it had not been reported.

Go to next video: Man filmed making road-rage death threat