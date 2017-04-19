Video
Firefighters channel inner Springsteen
Berkshire firefighters rewrite Bruce Springsteen's Dancing in the Dark to raise awareness of house fires.
A group of firefighters have channelled their inner Bruce Springsteen to create a video to raise awareness about house fires.
The song, featuring the skills of Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue staff, is called You Can't Stop the Fire - a cover of Springsteen's hit Dancing in the Dark.
Their cover gives warnings about a wide range of hazards, including the dangers of smoking in bed and overloading plug sockets.
It featured staff from Reading, Maidenhead and the service's headquarters in Theale.
-
08 May
- From the section Berkshire