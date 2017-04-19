Firefighters channel Springstein for charity
Berkshire firefighters rewrite Bruce Springsteen's Dancing in the Dark to raise awareness of house fires.

A group of firefighters have channelled their inner Bruce Springsteen to create a video to raise awareness about house fires.

The song, featuring the skills of Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue staff, is called You Can't Stop the Fire - a cover of Springsteen's hit Dancing in the Dark.

Their cover gives warnings about a wide range of hazards, including the dangers of smoking in bed and overloading plug sockets.

It featured staff from Reading, Maidenhead and the service's headquarters in Theale.