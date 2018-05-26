Top tips for car safety as thefts rise

Video

A car security expert offers his top tips to protect your car as vehicle theft has seen a 50% rise across the East of England in the last five years.

Since 2013, vehicle theft has risen by 70% in Hertfordshire, 57% in Essex, 49% in Cambridgeshire, 35% in Norfolk, 32% in Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire, and 5% in Suffolk.

Thames Valley, which includes Buckinghamshire, Berkshire and Oxfordshire also saw a rise of 49%.

Spencer Gruskin says following this advice will reduce the risk of your car being stolen.