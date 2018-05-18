Fire sends huge smoke plume across town

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Large plume of smoke seen across Hitchin from plastic fire
A large plume of smoke has been seen across a town from a fire on an industrial estate.
Plastic material was said to be burning at a metal recycling yard on Cadwell Lane, in Hitchin, Hertfordshire.
Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said they received more than 50 calls to the scene from about 09:40 on Friday.
-
18 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-beds-bucks-herts-44170554/large-plume-of-smoke-seen-across-hitchin-from-plastic-fireRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window