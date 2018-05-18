Fire sends huge smoke plume across town
Large plume of smoke seen across Hitchin from plastic fire

A large plume of smoke has been seen across a town from a fire on an industrial estate.

Plastic material was said to be burning at a metal recycling yard on Cadwell Lane, in Hitchin, Hertfordshire.

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said they received more than 50 calls to the scene from about 09:40 on Friday.

