Work resumes on stalled Winerack plan

Work restarts on Ipswich's Winerack redevelopment
Work has resumed on a stalled development that became known as a symbol of the economic downturn in Ipswich.
The Winerack, on the town's waterfront, is set to be turned into 149 flats with commercial space by 2020.
The project, led by developer John Howard, has received £20m in public sector funding.
16 May 2018
