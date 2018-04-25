Mums share their pain over baby loss
Bereaved mothers in Milton Keynes helped by support group

A support group for bereaved mothers who are pregnant again is helping them overcome their grief.

The Butterfly Group at Milton Keynes hospital helps with the anxiety many of the women feel around their new pregnancy.

