Lorry overturns and catches fire on M25
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Lorry overturns and catches fire on M25 in Hertfordshire

A lorry overturned and caught fire on the M25 in Hertfordshire, causing major delays.

It happened on the anti-clockwise, near junction 17 at Maple Cross, at about 19:30 BST on Tuesday.

The drivers of the lorry and a car were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

  • 25 Apr 2018
Go to next video: Moped thief rides wrong way down motorway