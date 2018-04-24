Chilli powder sees off armed robbers

Media player
Shopkeeper fights off armed robbers with chilli powder
A shopkeeper saw off three armed robbers, with the help of a tub of chilli powder.
Three men entered Baba Food City in Runfold Avenue, Luton, with two handguns and a knife on Saturday night, police said.
They left empty handed when the chilli powder, stored under a till for self defence, was thrown at them.
24 Apr 2018
