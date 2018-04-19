Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Alex Skeel: 'My abusive girlfriend threatened to kill me'
A male domestic abuse survivor has spoken about being beaten, stabbed and starved by his partner for five years.
Alex Skeel, 22, from Stewartby, Bedfordshire was left with wounds all over his body.
His former partner, Jordan Worth, 22, pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm and coercive controlling behaviour and was jailed for seven-and-a-half years.
19 Apr 2018
