Bottle Boy 'superhero' cleans up

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sandy Bottle Boy 'superhero' Charlie cleans up neighbourhood
An entrepreneurial 10-year-old is keeping his local community clean by collecting his neighbours' bottles.
Charlie, aka Bottle Boy, who lives in Sandy, Bedfordshire, says he is making "quite a lot" of pocket money in the process.
-
17 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-beds-bucks-herts-43799678/sandy-bottle-boy-superhero-charlie-cleans-up-neighbourhoodRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window