Hi-tech energy for 18th Century building

Sharnbrook's 18th Century former mill gets hi-tech heating
The stream of an 18th Century former flour mill is being used to generate power once more - but this time, to heat the theatre inside.
Sharnbrook Mill Theatre Trust in Bedfordshire raised about £170,000 for the heating project, which was nominated for a national building performance award.
31 Mar 2018
