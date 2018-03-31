Hi-tech energy for 18th Century building
Sharnbrook's 18th Century former mill gets hi-tech heating

The stream of an 18th Century former flour mill is being used to generate power once more - but this time, to heat the theatre inside.

Sharnbrook Mill Theatre Trust in Bedfordshire raised about £170,000 for the heating project, which was nominated for a national building performance award.

