CCTV captures Bowie statue vandalism
A CCTV camera, installed high above a bronze statue to performer David Bowie, has captured the moment a vandal spray-painted the newly-unveiled sculpture.

The incident, in Aylesbury, took place less than 48 hours after the statue - entitled Earthly Messenger - was revealed.

  • 27 Mar 2018
