Baby 'cuter' than other Luton Town fans
Baby Beatrix steals show at Luton Town match

Baby Beatrix stole the show at Luton Town v Barnet after striker Danny Hylton picked her out for his goal celebration.

"She slept through most of the first half," said Robin Meynell, Beatrix's father, who had taken her to her first match aged eight months.

The Hatters' 2-0 win on Saturday sent them back to the top of League Two.

  • 27 Mar 2018
