'Opening a bag of crisps could kill me'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Wobbly head' woman fundraising for lifesaving surgery
A woman, whose friends call her "the girl with the wobbly head", lives with the fear that the slightest bump could kill her.
Nadine Turnbull, from Milton Keynes, has a rare condition called Elhers-Danlos syndrome and is hoping to raise £100,000 for surgery in America.
-
23 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-beds-bucks-herts-43516011/wobbly-head-woman-fundraising-for-lifesaving-surgeryRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window