'Opening a bag of crisps could kill me'
'Wobbly head' woman fundraising for lifesaving surgery

A woman, whose friends call her "the girl with the wobbly head", lives with the fear that the slightest bump could kill her.

Nadine Turnbull, from Milton Keynes, has a rare condition called Elhers-Danlos syndrome and is hoping to raise £100,000 for surgery in America.

  • 23 Mar 2018
