Giant hillside lion gets makeover

Whipsnade's giant chalk lion gets makeover
The largest hill figure in England has received a major makeover.
A lion overlooking the Dunstable Downs in Bedfordshire was restored using 800 tonnes of unwanted chalk, donated by a local resident.
It was created in 1933 but had become faded, and covered in weeds. The restoration took six months to complete.
20 Mar 2018
