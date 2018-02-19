Lorry driven over middle of roundabout
Lorry driven over middle of roundabout near Ely

A lorry driver has been injured after his vehicle ploughed across a roundabout.

The HGV came to a stop after driving across the roundabout on the A142 near Ely on Monday.

