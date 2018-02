Video

A tradition that is believed to have started in 1445 is alive and well in Buckinghamshire.

Every Shrove Tuesday, women over the age of 18 can take part in the Olney pancake race, if they have lived in the town for more than three months.

They must wear a skirt, apron, cover their head, and bring their own pancake.

It is thought to be the world's oldest pancake race.