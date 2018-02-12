'I think I'm a girl in a boy's body'

Video

A 13-year-old child has spoken about the time she told her family she felt she was "a girl but in a boy's body".

Keira Puddefoot, 13, who is transgender, was previously known as Lucas.

Her mother, Emma, said she was supporting Keira for a "happy, healthy future".

