Transgender child: 'I think I'm a girl in a boy's body'
A 13-year-old child has spoken about the time she told her family she felt she was "a girl but in a boy's body".
Keira Puddefoot, 13, who is transgender, was previously known as Lucas.
Her mother, Emma, said she was supporting Keira for a "happy, healthy future".
You can see this story in full on Inside Out East at 19:30 GMT on Monday, 12 February, on BBC One. Also available on the BBC iPlayer for 30 days afterwards.
12 Feb 2018
- From the section Beds, Herts & Bucks