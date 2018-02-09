Meet the 85-year-old boy scout
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Meet the 85-year-old scout from Luton

Meet the man from Luton who joined the scouts in 1944 and never left.

Raymond Aldous, 85, has been a member of the scouts at the Icknield district of Luton for 74 years.

In 2015, Mr Aldous was awarded an MBE for his services to scouting and young people.

Go to next video: 'You're giving back to the community'