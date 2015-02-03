'Our son's death has to be for something'

Video
Mitochondrial disease: Death of boy 'has to be for something'
The parents of a three-year-old boy who died from a rare, genetic illness have said they are determined to "learn" from his death.
Harry Russell suffered from mitochondrial disease which left him with physical and mental disabilities.
Mark, Julie and their daughter Ella, from Bedford, said his death "has to be for something" as they continue to raise funds and awareness of the charity that helped them.
30 Dec 2017
