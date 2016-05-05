How the Star Wars lightsaber was born

Video

A set decorator who worked on the original Star Wars film has described the moment the lightsaber was born.

Roger Christian told a BBC documentary how the weapon was created from the handle of a 1940s press camera found in a photography shop.

The blockbuster was shot at Elstree Studios, Hertfordshire, and the latest film in the series, The Last Jedi, is out this week, 40 years after the first movie debuted.

The Galaxy Britain Built will be shown on BBC Four on 21 December at 22:00 GMT and then on BBC iPlayer.