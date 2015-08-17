Duo claim custard pie world record

Video

A man known as Colonel Custard said it was "amazing" to break the world record for the most amount of pies in the face within a minute.

Paul Megram, from Aylesbury, and Dov Citron, also known as Captain Calamity, from Edgware, broke the record by just one pie in an event at London's ExCel centre.

Mr Megram said: "It's amazing. I can't believe that I've actually got a Guinness World Record."

Guinness World Records confirmed the pair now held the title, which now stands at 72 pies in one minute.