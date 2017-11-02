Video

A mother has released footage of her teenage son being thrown into the air from his bicycle in order to warn others about the "dangerous game".

The footage posted by Lesley Hooper from Borehamwood, shows the boy, 14, performing a "wheelie" on his bike on the wrong side of the road and trying to swerve away from an oncoming vehicle in St Albans.

