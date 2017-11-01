Mother releases son crash film as warning

Video

A mother has released footage of her teenage son being thrown into the air from his bicycle in order to warn others about the "dangerous game".

The footage posted by Lesley Hooper, from Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, shows the boy, 14, performing a "wheelie" on his bike on the wrong side of the road in St Albans.

"Please, if you have teenagers, show them this video and how dangerous this game can be," she said.

"I am thankful that he is only bruised but so worried someone is going to get seriously hurt or dead, not only the rider but the driver."