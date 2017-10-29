'Hero' dog returns to attack scene

Video

A retired police dog who was nearly killed in the line of duty while protecting his handler has returned to the scene of the attack for the first time.

PD Finn, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Police Dog Unit, was stabbed in the chest with a hunting knife during the Stevenage arrest and required emergency surgery.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.