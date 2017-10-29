'Hero' dog returns to knife attack scene

Video

A retired police dog who was nearly killed in the line of duty while protecting his handler has returned to the scene of the attack for the first time.

PD Finn, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Police Dog Unit, was stabbed in the chest with a hunting knife during the Stevenage arrest and required emergency surgery.

In the last five years there have been more than 60 injuries to police dogs in service with three having died, a BBC Freedom of Information request has found.

