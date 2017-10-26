Sister killer's lies caught on film

Video

A woman who murdered her love rival sister has been jailed for life after her lies were caught on police bodycam.

Sabah Khan, 27, stabbed her sister Saima Khan, 34, who was at home in Luton with her four children, on 23 May last year.

Other family members were at a mosque for a funeral, as the defendant left Mrs Khan with 68 different injuries, the Old Bailey was told.

The court heard she had been in a sexual relationship with her sister's husband for four years.