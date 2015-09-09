School principal had 'sex dungeon' office

Video

The "sex dungeon" office of a former school principal jailed for fraud has been revealed in police video footage.

James Stewart, 72, from Bedford, was executive principal at Sawtry Village Academy in Cambridgeshire until 2014.

He was jailed for four years after admitting four counts of fraud, two of aiding and abetting and one of misconduct in a public office.

A contractor who worked in the office said it was like a "sex dungeon" filled with alcohol and sex toys, Huntingdon Law Courts head.