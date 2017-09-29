Video
Parents form human barrier at Aylesbury school to stop drop-offs
Parents have been blocking a school entrance to stop drivers using it as a drop-off point.
Some motorists have ignored a request from Ashmead Combined School, in Aylesbury, not to drive up to the gates after a number of near accidents.
29 Sep 2017
- From the section Beds, Herts & Bucks