'I was singled out as a radical aged 14'

A teenager who was investigated under an anti-terror programme has labelled it as "toxic".

Rahmaan Mohammadi, 18, was reported to the authorities by his teachers when he was 14 after he took an interest in human rights in the Palestinian territories.

The government's Prevent strategy aims to identify and support people at risk of joining terrorist groups.

