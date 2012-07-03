'Pigeon prevention' spikes placed on tree

Video
'Pigeon prevention' spikes placed on Stevenage tree by council
Pigeon prevention spikes have been placed on a town centre tree to prevent "mess and disease".
Stevenage Borough Council have installed the spikes on the tree in Queensway in the town and are asking people to stop feeding the birds.
"We have improved the square with new seating, trees and lighting so we are keen to keep it looking good for people to enjoy," a council spokesman said.
28 Sep 2017
