Mosque footwear row police 'may have to break custom again'
A police force criticised for wearing shoes when attending a disturbance in a mosque has said it "may well have no choice" but to do so again, a police chief said.
Thames Valley Police was called out to Townfield Mosque, High Wycombe, during Friday prayers on 15 September and failed to remove their shoes.
Supt Kevin Brown said officers might need to "intervene immediately to prevent harm".
22 Sep 2017
