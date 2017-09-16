'How we fix the world's longest aircraft'

Video

Two technicians have told how they had to learn how to rope climb to fix the world's longest aircraft.

The Airlander 10 - a combination of plane and airship - has been at Cardington Airfield, Bedfordshire, for the last four years.

Technicians Ivor Pope and Darren Gurney have overseen the aircraft since early 2016.

"Being up on the hull is a fantastic experience," said Ivor Pope, the maintenance, modification and ground operations manager.