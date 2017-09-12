Graffiti group critical of Luton arts

Video

Street furniture across Luton has been painted by a group called Uninvited Arts, who say the town "doesn't empower local artists".

Earlier this year, bollards were painted as Minion characters from the Despicable Me films but the council whitewashed them. One has since been repainted as the Joker.

Luton Borough Counil urges people not to engage in "illegal graffiti".

The art group says that although Luton is aiming to be a cultural capital "it doesn't empower local artists" and that invited art is "expensive, confusing and is outsourced to people not from Luton".

Luton is preparing to launch a bid to become the UK City of Culture in 2025.