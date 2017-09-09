Animal Hero Awards: Retired PD Finn honoured for outstanding courage

Video

Retired police dog Finn, who was severely stabbed while tackling a teenage robber last year, has collected a prestigious award at a ceremony in London.

Finn and his handler PC Dave Wardell, from Stevenage, were presented with the Hero Animal of the Year award by Sir Patrick Stewart and ex-EastEnder Michelle Collins at the Animal Hero Awards.

The seven-year-old police dog from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire dog unit nearly died in the attack as he defended Mr Wardell.

Finn's plight inspired a campaign to change the law on sentences for harming service animals.