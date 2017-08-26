Twinwood Festival: A vintage celebration

Video

Thousands of people are turning their backs on life in the modern age to celebrate the music and fashions of the '40s '50s and early '60s.

The Twinwood Festival in Bedfordshire, held over the bank holiday weekend, takes place at the former RAF station where band leader Glen Miller took off on his final flight in December 1944.

"The clothes and hairstyles capture an era and it's nice to be part of reliving that," visitors said.