Dog aids Leighton Buzzard woman with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome

Video

Shelley Fitzsimmons has an assistance dog who helps her with everyday tasks such as getting products off shop shelves, bringing all sorts of other items to her owner at home, and he even empties the washing machine.

Ms Fitzsimmons uses a wheelchair as a result of having a condition called Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.

Her dog has been with her in Leighton Buzzard in Bedfordshire since 2014, and she has been praising her as part of International Assistance Dog Week.