Phone footage captured the moment riot officers entered prison wing to regain control from inmates.

Video

Mobile phone footage has captured the moment riot-trained officers marched into a prison wing as loud bangs were heard.

Specially-trained staff were called to HMP The Mount in Hertfordshire twice in two days after inmates took control of a wing at the category C male prison near Hemel Hempstead.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.