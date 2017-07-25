Swimmer Jocelyn Ulyett heads to Budapest World Championships

Video

Jocelyn Ulyett, 21, takes on the World Championships in Budapest this week after breaking the British record in the 200m women's breaststroke at the British Championships in April.

Her time of 2m22.08s in Sheffield saw her become the second British swimmer to gain an automatic qualifying time for the competition in the Hungarian capital.

Ulyett puts some of her success down to her mother, who ensured she went to training when she was growing up.

"I went through a phase of hating getting up for morning training, and she was always there to say 'you'll regret it later in the day'," she said.

