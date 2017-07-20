UK's first electric car showroom
First electric car showroom opens in Milton Keynes

The UK's first electric car showroom, run by Chargemaster, has opened its doors in a Milton Keynes shopping centre.

David Martell, Chargemaster's chief executive, said: "The whole idea is to take away some of the myths about ownership of electric cars - people thinking the range is bad, the performance is not very good, they are expensive - all those are false."

