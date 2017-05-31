A Rothschild giraffe is born at Woburn Safari Park

Video

An endangered giraffe born at Woburn Safari Park, Bedfordshire, earlier this month has been named Arrow, after the Rothschild family's coat of arms.

The male giraffe was born on 14 May, becoming the fifteenth Rothschild (also known as Nubian) giraffe at the park.

The species is classified as endangered by the IUCN (International Union for the Conservation of Nature) and is amongst the rarest mammals in the world, restricted to a few isolated populations in Kenya and Uganda.